Williams is absent from the start of training camp while negotiations on his rookie contract continue, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.

The Jets reportedly want Williams to accept deferred payments for more than 30 percent of his signing bonus, which could have negative implications for his taxes. The team had a similar standoff last year with Sam Darnold, who ultimately received his full bonus within 15 days of signing after he missed a few days of practice. It isn't quite clear why the Jets think they'll have better luck convincing Williams to accept terms that aren't in his best interest.