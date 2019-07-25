Jets' Quinnen Williams: Hasn't signed contract
Williams is absent from the start of training camp while negotiations on his rookie contract continue, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
The Jets reportedly want Williams to accept deferred payments for more than 30 percent of his signing bonus, which could have negative implications for his taxes. The team had a similar standoff last year with Sam Darnold, who ultimately received his full bonus within 15 days of signing after he missed a few days of practice. It isn't quite clear why the Jets think they'll have better luck convincing Williams to accept terms that aren't in his best interest.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Gains medical clearence•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Remains limited in practice•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Limited to individual drills•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Resumes practicing•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Calf issue downplayed•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: No practice due to calf injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself but drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...