Williams (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Williams was unable to practice all week, but he still ultimately drew a questionable designation. Unsurprisingly, he will not be able to give it a go. In his absence, Solomon Thomas, Bruce Hector and Leonard Taylor are candidates to fill in at defensive tackle next to Javon Kinlaw.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Could play in Week 16•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Suffers injury in win•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Gets in backfield in loss•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Back in sack column Sunday•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Logs second sack of season Monday•