Williams finished the 2023 season with 5.5 sacks among his 62 tackles (39 solo) while adding an interception among his three passes defensed.

Even with 2.0 sacks in the season finale against the Patriots, Williams finished with his lowest total in that category since his 2.5-sack rookie season in 2019. The standout defensive tackle was named to the Pro Bowl nonetheless, as Williams set a new career high in tackles and picked up his first interception in the Week 6 win over the Eagles. Williams' presence on the interior frees up the team's pass rushers on the edge, and the engine that drives New York's defense will be back in 2024.