The Jets selected Williams in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, third overall.

Williams is arguably the best player in this class. Disruptive with violent hands and an explosive get-off, Williams is a game-wrecker that fits perfectly in the middle of Jets' defensive line. He was a unanimous All-American in 2018 after generating 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks for Alabama. Williams can take on double-teams and dominate one-on-one matchups; he profiles as a game-changing run stopper with an ability to generate a pass rush up the middle. The Jets' front seven is an imposing group heading into 2019 with Williams now in the fold.