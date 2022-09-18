site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Leaves with injury
Williams (foot) is questionable to return Sunday against the Browns, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Williams' absence will be felt as a primary piece of the team's defensive line. While he is out, Nathan Shepherd and Jamien Sherwood will likely see increased opportunities.
