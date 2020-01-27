Jets' Quinnen Williams: Limited impact as rookie
Williams finished his rookie campaign with 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games played.
New York was certainly hoping for more out of the third overall selection from the 2019 draft, but Williams was never quite able to get to 100 percent as a rookie. He dealt with a calf injury leading up to the season and injured his ankle in Week 1, keeping him off the field until Week 5. If he can get through the offseason healthy, look for Williams to make a much greater impact on the interior of New York's defensive line in his second season.
