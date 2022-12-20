Williams (calf) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Williams is looking to make his return Thursday against the Jaguars after sitting out the Week 15 loss to Detroit. With the Jets sitting just outside postseason position, the star defensive lineman will do all he can to limit his absence to one game. Williams has been a consistent source of interior pressure with 11.0 sacks this season.
