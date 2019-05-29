Williams (calf) was limited to individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Williams made his return to practice Wednesday after injuring his calf in OTAs last week. However, the Jets prevented him from taking part in team drills, a precautionary tactic that could become the norm for the rookie until he's back to full strength. With that said, the fact Williams is already back on the practice field seemingly confirms earlier reports that his injury is truly minor in severity.

More News
Our Latest Stories