Williams tallied five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Williams notched his sixth sack of the season Sunday as he brought down Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a 10-yard loss in the third quarter. The 24-year-old defensive tackle also logged a season-high 58 defensive snaps, and he also played over 70 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps for the first time in 2022. Williams is now on track to record the first double-digit sack campaign of his career, barring any injuries moving forward.