Williams (calf) totaled two solo tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a forced fumble in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

After missing the previous game, Williams made an immediate impact, ending Jacksonville's first drive with a strip-sack of Trevor Lawrence to set the Jets up with an instant red zone opportunity. New York ended up settling for a field goal and it was all Jaguars after that, but Williams' ability to pick up where he left off prior to getting injured is a small silver lining for the Jets. The sack was Williams' 12th in 14 games.