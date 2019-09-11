Jets' Quinnen Williams: Making progress
Williams (ankle) won't practice Wednesday but coach Adam Gase said he's "progressing very fast," Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Williams didn't record a stat in his NFL debut, which was effected by an ankle injury in the second half. Steve McLendon is still the team's starting nose tackle, but the Jets hope Williams will be able to practice in some capacity by Saturday.
