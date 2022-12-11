Williams (calf) is day-to-day according to head coach Robert Saleh, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.
Williams suffered a calf injury and was unable to return to Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. He was able to record his 10th sack of the season before exiting, and any kind of extended absence would have certainly been a blow to the team's defense. However, it appears he may have a chance to suit up Week 15 against the Lions.
