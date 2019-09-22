Williams (ankle) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The rookie was doubtful coming into the game after he was unable to practice in any session during the past week. Luckily for the defense, fellow DT Steve McLendon (hip) will be active, so he'll get the start. With the Jets on bye next week, Williams will have two weeks to get healthy ahead of Week 5's game versus the Eagles.

