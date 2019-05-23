Williams is not practicing Thursday due to a calf injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The prized rookie is reportedly being given the day off for precautionary reasons, but the tune could change if Williams remains sidelined for multiple days going forward. In any case, there hasn't been any mention of the finger injury that Williams was nursing during the pre-draft process, making it seem as if this new calf issue is now his primary cause for concern.