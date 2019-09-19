Williams (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams has yet to resume practicing since suffering an ankle injury Week 1. Even if the rookie first-round pick is able to participate Friday he may be a long shot for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. Folorunso Fatukasi is in line to serve as the team's backup nose tackle as long as Williams remains sidelined.