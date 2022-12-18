Williams (calf) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Official confirmation of Williams' status will arrive when the Jets' inactives are announced ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but the defensive lineman's expected absence represents a hit to his team's pass rush in Week 15.
