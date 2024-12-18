Williams (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Williams suffered a hamstring injury during New York's win over the Jaguars in Week 15, in which he logged just one solo tackle while playing 68 percent of defensive snaps. The standout defensive tackle will have two more chances to get back on the practice field prior to Sunday's game against the Rams.
