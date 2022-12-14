Williams (calf) will not practice Wednesday and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Lions is up in the air, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that Williams will not practice Wednesday and that he has a 50/50 shot at playing in Week 15 against Detroit. The 24-year-old suffered calf injury in the second quarter of the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills and could be set to miss his first contest of the year Sunday. If Williams is unavailable, Solomon Thomas is a candidate to see additional usage on the defensive line versus the Lions.