Williams recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 26-18 divisional loss to the Dolphins.

Williams previously made a half-sack Week 8, and he managed to build upon that momentum during Sunday's loss to the previously winless Dolphins. The rookie first-round pick's flashes this season have been a rare beacon of hope for the Jets. He'll look to continue providing strong interior pressure against the Giants in Week 10.