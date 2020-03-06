Jets' Quinnen Williams: Off-field issues surface
Williams was arrested Thursday night for allegedly carrying a gun through LaGuardia Airport, Larry Celona and Vincent Barone of the New York Post reports.
According to reports, Williams was allegedly arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. According to Port Authority officials, the 2019 first-round pick allegedly had a permit for the weapon, but it was licensed in Alabama, not in New York.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Limited impact as rookie•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Returns to practice, as expected•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Expected to practice next week•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Inactive for TNF, as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
Zack Moss was a physically dominant rusher at Utah. If he can do the same in the NFL, he'll...
-
XFL Week 5 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through four weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...