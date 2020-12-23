Williams (neck) was placed on IR on Wednesday.
This move was just a formality, as it came out earlier in the day that Williams would miss the season's final two games to heal up from a neck injury. Williams suffered the injury after taking a hit to the head in Sunday's win over the Rams, but he picked up his fifth sack in the last seven games prior to his exit, building up momentum at the end of his second NFL season.
