Williams (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Williams would be a game-time decision Thursday, so his questionable designation comes as no surprise, though the 2019 first-round pick's return to full participation Wednesday is certainly an encouraging update. Williams sat out Week 15 due to the calf issue, so his potential return would be a major boost against a budding Jacksonville offense. The defensive tackle has 47 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 532 defensive snaps this year.