Coach Adam Gase said Williams (ankle) is "good to go" for Sunday's game versus the Eagles barring a setback, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Williams hasn't played since Week 1 but benefited from the bye week to get healthy. Although he rookie may be a limited participant to start the practice week, he looks in line to suit up for Week 5's game. Williams likely won't be a starter in this contest with Steve McLendon still in the fold, but he'll be an important early-down option against the Eagles who just racked up 176 rushing yards against the Packers.