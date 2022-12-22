Williams (calf), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Confirmation on Williams' status will be made available when New York releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Before missing his first game of the season in last week's loss to the Lions, the standout defensive tackle compiled 47 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through 13 appearances.