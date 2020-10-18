Williams (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams' status will be confirmed with the release of the Jets' inactive list, which is expected to be revealed around 11:30 a.m. ET. After a disappointing rookie season in 2019, Williams has shown improved production through the Jets' first five contests of 2020, logging 19 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
