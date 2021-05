Williams underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot and will be out the next 10-to-12 weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The surgery means Williams will miss all of OTAs and June minicamp, but coach Robert Saleh believes the defensive end should be healthy in time for training camp. In two seasons with the Jets, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best players along the team's defensive front registering 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks across 26 games.