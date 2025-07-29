Williams (hamstring) has been participating in training camp practices, Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints reports.

Williams aggravated a hamstring injury during the Jets' 2024 regular-season finale against the Dolphins, but he has been a full participant in practices to start training camp. The seventh-year defensive tackle out of Alabama has logged 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons and will anchor the Jets' defensive front that includes Will McDonald, Derrick Nnadi and Jermaine Johnson (Achilles).