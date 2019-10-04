Play

Williams (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Williams was a limited practice participant this week but appears likely to play as coach Adam Gase said Monday that he's "good to go" barring a setback. The rookie first-round pick seemed to avoid that as he practiced each day, so he should see his first game action since suffering the injury Week 1.

