Jets' Quinnen Williams: Questionable Week 5
Williams (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Williams was a limited practice participant this week but appears likely to play as coach Adam Gase said Monday that he's "good to go" barring a setback. The rookie first-round pick seemed to avoid that as he practiced each day, so he should see his first game action since suffering the injury Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...