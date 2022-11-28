Williams had one solo tackle and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears.
Williams had his quietest game of the season, but the rest of New York's defense picked up the slack, holding the Bears without a point on their last eight drives. The 2019 first-round pick will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Sack total up to career-high eight•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Sacks Allen in statement win•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Logs another sack Sunday•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Brings down Rodgers twice•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Collects sack in win•
-
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Notches sack in Week 3•