Williams (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Coach Adam Gase said early in the week that Williams was "good to go" barring a setback, so it's not a major surprise to seem him playing Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has been sidelined since suffering the left ankle sprain in Week 1.

