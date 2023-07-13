The Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million extension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It includes $66 million guaranteed. The $24 million per year in new money makes Williams the NFL's second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman, trailing only Aaron Donald. Williams is coming off a career-best 12 sacks last season and has 27.5 total since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2019. Williams was a first-team All-Pro last year and even finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He doesn't turn 26 years old until December and should remain a foundational piece for coach Robert Saleh's defense.