Williams registered five tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Williams pounced on a Josh Allen fumble late in the fourth quarter that gave the Jets the ball in opposing territory and led to a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein. Williams is a key piece to the Jets' defensive front and was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million extension in July after posting a career-best 12 sacks in 2022. Even with the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), the Jets' defense should be able to keep games competitive, as seen in their four takeaways and five sacks on Monday. They'll hit the road in Week 2 to face the Cowboys on Sunday.