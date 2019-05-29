Williams (calf) is returning to practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The No. 3 overall pick missed a few OTA sessions while dealing with some tightness in his calf. He didn't require an MRI and now is back on the field in short order. Williams could get some work at nose tackle on early downs, but he also figures to see plenty of pass-rushing opportunities in nickel formations.

