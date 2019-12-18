Jets' Quinnen Williams: Returns to practice, as expected
Williams (stingner) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed Week 15's loss to the Ravens while dealing with a stinger, but coach Adam Gase expected him to be back on the practice field this week. The 21-year-old has is indeed back, affording him a good shot to suit up Sunday versus the Steelers. The rookie first-round pick has accrued 24 tackles (13 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 11 games, and he's expected to start if he suits up.
