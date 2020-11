Williams (hamstring) was briefly removed from Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs but he has since returned to action, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Alabama product has been made available at the onset of the fourth quarter, as Kansas City will likely try to grind the clock from here on out, in possession of a three-possession lead. Williams and the Jets have kept the Chiefs' potent ground attack in check through three quarters, limiting the team to under 30 rushing yards.