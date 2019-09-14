Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns.

Not only did the Jets lose starting quarterback Sam Darnold for multiple games due to mononucleosis, starting middle linebacker Curtis Mosley (groin) and Williams will also miss the prime-time contest Monday. Expect the Jets to use a variety of linemen to fill in for the 2019 first-round pick.

