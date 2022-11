Williams had five tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.

Williams produced one of New York's six sacks of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The Jets' defense put forth a heroic effort but the offense and special teams didn't pull their weight, as New York scored only three points and allowed the game-winning touchdown on a punt return in the final minute. Williams' sack bumped his season total to eight, establishing a new career high in his fourth NFL season.