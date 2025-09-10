Williams recorded five total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Williams broke through the Steelers' offensive line to sack Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter, and he later added a forced fumble on a tackle he made on running back Kenneth Gainwell, but Gainwell recovered the ball. The defensive lineman compiled just 37 total tackles (25 solo) in 2024, which represented his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2019. Williams will look to build off of his Week 1 performance when the Jets travel to face the Bills in Week 2.