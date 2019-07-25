Jets' Quinnen Williams: Signs rookie contract
Williams has agreed to a contract with the Jets and now will report to training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jets wanted Williams to defer more than 30 percent of his signing bonus, and the two sides ultimately agreed on 25 percent. The No. 3 overall pick should step right in as a crucial piece of the Gang Green defense, likely getting the Week 1 start.
