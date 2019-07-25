Williams has agreed to a contract with the Jets and now will report to training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jets wanted Williams to defer more than 30 percent of his signing bonus, and the two sides ultimately agreed on 25 percent. The No. 3 overall pick should step right in as a crucial piece of the Gang Green defense, likely getting the Week 1 start.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • saquon-barkley-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 1 in PPR

    Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...

  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...