Jets' Quinnen Williams: Spotted in walking boot
Williams left the stadium after Sunday's game versus the Bills with a boot on his left foot, SNY reports.
It appears that Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, and it's at least a positive sign that he could put weight on that foot. A better predictor for Williams' health will be whether he's able to take the field for Thursday's practice ahead of Week 2's game versus the Browns.
