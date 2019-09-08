Williams left the stadium after Sunday's game versus the Bills with a boot on his left foot, SNY reports.

It appears that Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, and it's at least a positive sign that he could put weight on that foot. A better predictor for Williams' health will be whether he's able to take the field for Thursday's practice ahead of Week 2's game versus the Browns.

