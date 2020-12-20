Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams because of a head injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Williams absorbed an accidental hit in the head from a teammate, rendering Nathan Shepherd as the next man up at defensive end for the time being. The 2019 No. 3 overall draft choice had racked up three tackles and a sack prior to his second-half departure. He's been heating up of late, with four sacks over his past five appearances.
