Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Williams (ankle) is trending in the right direction to play Week 5 against the Eagles, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams has yet to retake the field since suffering an ankle injury Week 1 versus the Bills. He'll benefit from extra time to get healthy before facing off against the Eagles, with the Jets on bye Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories