Williams registered eight tackles (three solo) during the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Williams finished Sunday's game as the second-leading tackler behind teammate Jamien Sherwood (10). Williams' eight stops were a season high and tied his career best from Week 9 of the 2021 season. The seventh-year defensive tackle is up to 31 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles through the first seven games of the regular season.