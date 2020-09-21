Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Williams' strong play was one of the few silver linings for the Jets as they suffered a second consecutive resounding defeat to open the season. After an underwhelming rookie season in which he was bothered by a high ankle sprain, Williams is starting to show the talent that prompted New York to draft him with the third overall pick in 2019.