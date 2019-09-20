Jets' Quinnen Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday
Williams (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Williams will miss his second straight game, and it doesn't seem like he's making progress after sitting out all three practices this week. The Jets have a bye next week, so the rookie first-round pick has two weeks to get healthy for Week 5's game versus the Eagles.
