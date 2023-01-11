Williams finished the 2022 season with 12.0 sacks, 55 tackles (35 solo), four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games.

Williams' career high sack total is even more impressive when you consider that he accrued it while rushing from the interior. The Jets picked up his fifth-year option for 2023, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Williams is hoping to get a long-term deal done by April. Williams can't quite demand Aaron Donald money ($31.7 million per year), but he's the league's premier source of interior pressure after Donald and is seeking to become the second-highest paid defensive tackle at more than $21 million per year.