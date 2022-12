Head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Williams (calf) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's matchup against Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams sat out Week 15 due to the issue, but Saleh said Williams is trending in the right direction, though the defensive tackle's availability likely won't be known until kickoff. The 2019 first-round pick has 11 sacks this season, so his potential return would be a significant boost to the Jets defense.