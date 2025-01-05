Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury, but he feels good enough to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2019 first-round pick will look to register his first sack since Week 11 against the Colts.
