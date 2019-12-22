Jets' Quinnen Williams: Will suit up Sunday
Williams (stinger) is active for Week 16 against the Steelers.
After being limited in practice all week, Williams will suit up in what should be a physical game between Pittsburgh and New York. The rookie first-round pick has played in 11 games this season, starting seven and recording 1.5 sacks.
