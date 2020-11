Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, two passes defensed and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Williams' strong effort was a silver lining as the Jets fell to 0-11. The third overall selection from the 2019 draft consistently got into Miami's backfield and made life difficult for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Williams is up to five sacks on the season, including three in his last four games.